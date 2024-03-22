SPACE ID Price Tops $1.12 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $576.15 million and $803.90 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,883,930 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 1.19989728 USD and is down -19.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $1,215,892,927.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

