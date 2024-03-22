S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Trimmed by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.65.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

