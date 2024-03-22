S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,295. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.08 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

