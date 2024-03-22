SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Majid Emami Sells 17,041 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 32,340,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,014,762. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

