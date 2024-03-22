Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

