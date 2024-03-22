Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.07 and last traded at $158.62. 1,355,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,206,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares in the company, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.