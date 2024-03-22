Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) PT Raised to $30.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,379. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

