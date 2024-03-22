SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.92

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 427284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

