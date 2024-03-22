SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.83

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 563832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after buying an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.