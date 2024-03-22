SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.