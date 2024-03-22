Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives Buy Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

SAMG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

