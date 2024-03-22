Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Singular Research

Singular Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

