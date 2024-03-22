Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.08-10.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.080-10.480 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

