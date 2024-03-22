Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.080-10.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.08-10.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

