SIGA Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

