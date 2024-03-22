Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Siacoin has a market cap of $498.85 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.00631525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00129007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00055268 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00119467 BTC.

Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,765,295,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,739,783,673 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

