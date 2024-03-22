Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $78.75. 1,592,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,125,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

