Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 3.6%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $36.91. 154,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 184,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

