Shapeways (SHPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Shapeways Stock Up 0.6 %

SHPW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 19,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shapeways by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

