Seshadri Neervannan Sells 4,879 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $7,093,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

