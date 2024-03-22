Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 577.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

