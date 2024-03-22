SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:S traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 287,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

