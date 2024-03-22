SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:S traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 287,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
