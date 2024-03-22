Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Raises Dividend to GBX 16.20 Per Share

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

LON STB opened at GBX 628 ($7.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 700.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.79.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.