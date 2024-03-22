Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00109214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00017884 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

