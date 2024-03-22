Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

