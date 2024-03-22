Sean Raymond Ricker Sells 5,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 156,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Raymond Ricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $2.07 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

