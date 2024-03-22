Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 58,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

