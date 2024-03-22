Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,672. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

