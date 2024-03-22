Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $313,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

