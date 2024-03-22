Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Cut by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

