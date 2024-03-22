Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Scholastic Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $45.98.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.
