Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

