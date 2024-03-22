Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $45.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

