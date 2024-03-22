Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

SCHL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Scholastic last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

