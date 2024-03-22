Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.36

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 330540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Schneider National Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

