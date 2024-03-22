SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.40. 239,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,066. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

