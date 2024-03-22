Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) COO Acquires $83,996.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BFS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,932.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

