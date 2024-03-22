Sally Williams Buys 1,062 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 396.80 ($5.05). 614,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,907. The company has a market capitalization of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 750.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

