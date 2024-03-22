Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $300.69 and last traded at $301.35. 703,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,831,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.45.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

