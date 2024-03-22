Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.57. 2,049,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,542. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

