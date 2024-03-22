Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.79.

SAIA stock opened at $585.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

