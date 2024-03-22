Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lifted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $585.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.05. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

