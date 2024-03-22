Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $132,591.69 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

