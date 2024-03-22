Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $132,591.69 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
