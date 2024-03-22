Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $225,545.21 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

