Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Buys $29,520.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 389,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

