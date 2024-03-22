Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 337,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 334,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Royal Helium Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

