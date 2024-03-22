Royal Bank of Canada Raises Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
