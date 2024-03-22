Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.