Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.64. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 2,393,743 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.