Robert W. Baird Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

