Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 2.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after buying an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,962. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

